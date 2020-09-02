NFL Apparently Gets WFT to Waive NDA's

The latest chapter in the Dan Snyder and Washington Football Team workplace investigation is this as of late Tuesday evening.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys of Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP which are representing the former employees of the Washington organization have issued a statement that was relayed via a facebook post from Megan Imbert, one of the former employees (full disclosure: a former colleague of mine and a friend) that spoke on the record with the Washington Post last week.

The statement described their meeting with the NFL about the ongoing investigation of allegations involving sexual harassment and abuse.

Banks and Katz mentioned that the NFL is receiving information on a daily basis and assured the lawyers that repercussions for Snyder and/or the organization will be "commensurate" with the report's findings.

Here's the most important part: According the statement, the "NFL has secured a critical agreement from the team to release employees or former employees from any non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for purposes of speaking with the investigators."

The lawyers also said that employees and former employees should be allowed to converse with each other and also the media if they choose.

Katz and Banks are shooting for transparency and the ability of their clients and even non-clients to tell their perspectives without and potential legal action.

They reinforced in the statement that they expect the NFL will take "appropriate action" against Snyder and the organization.

