SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame DayBurgundy & Gold+
Search

NFL Apparently Gets WFT to Waive NDA's

Chris Russell

The latest chapter in the Dan Snyder and Washington Football Team workplace investigation is this as of late Tuesday evening.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, the attorneys of Katz, Marshall & Banks, LLP which are representing the former employees of the Washington organization have issued a statement that was relayed via a facebook post from Megan Imbert, one of the former employees (full disclosure: a former colleague of mine and a friend) that spoke on the record with the Washington Post last week.

The statement described their meeting with the NFL about the ongoing investigation of allegations involving sexual harassment and abuse.

Banks and Katz mentioned that the NFL is receiving information on a daily basis and assured the lawyers that repercussions for Snyder and/or the organization will be "commensurate" with the report's findings.

Here's the most important part: According the statement, the "NFL has secured a critical agreement from the team to release employees or former employees from any non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for purposes of speaking with the investigators."

The lawyers also said that employees and former employees should be allowed to converse with each other and also the media if they choose.

Katz and Banks are shooting for transparency and the ability of their clients and even non-clients to tell their perspectives without and potential legal action.

They reinforced in the statement that they expect the NFL will take "appropriate action" against Snyder and the organization. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A NFL Coaches Guide To Changing a Culture

Changing a culture is not easy but it can be fun if you listen to Conor Orr of The MMQB. Or it can be hard if you're Ron Rivera.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Washington Football Team trades for OT David Sharpe

A minor trade for the Washington Football Team that could pay dividends and make for some interesting decisions this weekend.

Chris Russell

The NFL Takes Over Dan Snyder & WFT Workplace Investigation

It's been a nightmare of a summer in terms of chaos for Dan Snyder & the Washington Football Team. Monday could be a watershed moment.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Washington Football Team: Just McLaurin or More?

The Washington Football Team offense has more they can count on besides Terry McLaurin, right? Please say yes! Please say yes! OK, yes.

Chris Russell

Haskins Chased by Chase

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Honors Sean Taylor & Joe Gibbs

For all the bad and there's plenty of it, occasionally the Washington Football Team hits a home run, as they have Tuesday.

Chris Russell

NFL Takes Over

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1300570328993857536?s=19

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Practice Report - Monday Aug 31st

In a light rain, the Washington Football Team made their debut in front of a capacity crowd of no one today at FedExField.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Makes a Switch at WR

https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1300441790219251712

Chris Russell

Natural Grass Remains at FedExField

Natural grass is staying at least for 2020 at FedExField for the Washington Football Team

Chris Russell