Washington LISTEN: Should QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Get Starting Job Back?

The Washington Football Team's quarterback situation has been a struggle since the first half of the season.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip subfluxation sent the team into a bind and backup Taylor Heinicke has been trying to keep the ship afloat since.

Heinicke's efforts, while admirable, have led to disappointing results and a 2-6 start to the season. Even four games under .500, the team sits just two games back of a playoff spot and the season is not lost yet. If the WFT can finagle its way into some meaningful games down the stretch, it might be worth giving the veteran - once healthy - a look over the inconsistent backup.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the team's workouts held by the WFT for kicker Joey Slye, defensive ends Shareef Miller and Jason Strowbridge, and defensive tackle Chris Slayton.

They also talk about Washington signing center Jon Toth to the practice squad, as the team deals with the loss of Chase Roullier from Week 8.

The pair also discussed Monday's light practice the team held to take advantage of an extra day for work, and observations about the level of participation for key players like offensive linemen Sam Cosmi, Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, and Cornelius Lucas, will have major ramifications in Week 10 as Washington hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They also talk about the United States government continuing to look into the investigation surrounding the Washington Football Team and the new developments arrived this weekend.

At the end of the show, the pair discuss whether the team should return to Fitzpatrick once he is healthy again or if the team should stick with Heinicke.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".