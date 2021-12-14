LISTEN: Can WFT Count On An Injured Heinicke?

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke struggled in his worst start of the season Sunday, completing 11 of 25 passes for 122 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The WFT fell to the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 in its first loss since Week 8.

Heinicke's struggles could be linked to his knee injury suffered during the game.

Despite the injury, coach Ron Rivera kept Heinicke out there and he finished the game even though backup Kyle Allen came in twice. Heinicke will undergo an MRI on his knee, but the team expects him to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be a crucial matchup for playoff positioning.

Should Heinicke have to sit, the team will be forced to rely on Allen, which is not something Rivera seems comfortable with based on playing an ailing Heinicke.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the latest WFT contest, a loss to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

They talk about Heinicke leaving twice with injuries and being responsible for multiple turnovers. Chris and David break down the drop off between Heinicke and Allen if the team has to turn to the second-string quarterback.

Chris and David discuss also give their takes on why Washington faltered against its division rival, and go in search of reasons for confidence moving into another NFC East clash in Week 15.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.