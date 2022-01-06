LISTEN: Should McLaurin Play in WFT Finale?

After being eliminated from playoff contention in last week's 20-16 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team has little to play for in the Week 18 season finale against the New York Giants.

There are a number of ways teams without playoff hopes can tackle the final week, and avoiding injury risk with star players is a popular one.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been one of the few WFT players to avoid the injury bug this season, is 40 yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season.

As exciting as it would be to clinch that accomplishments this season, keeping McLaurin healthy could be more important. He has been healthy for the first part of his career and his presence on the field kept Washington's season alive until last week's loss to the Eagles.

The team could also find benefits to playing McLaurin as it would give Washington one last look at evaluating Taylor Heinicke properly before having to make a decision at quarterback this offseason. Heinicke has had ups and downs throughout the season and there are still question marks. Keeping his top target out would give Washington a partially incomplete evaluation.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss whether McLaurin should play in the team's season finale against the Giants.

The pair also talk about how Ron Rivera and the squad are approaching the final game of the season with neither team having much to play for.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.