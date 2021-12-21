At long last.

The Washington Football Team will finally play a game in Week 15 after major COVID issues within the organization forced the NFL to reschedule the pivotal divisional battle with the Philadelphia Eagles to Tuesday night at 7 ET.

As both teams sit at a record of 6-7, playoff hopes hang in the balance. And with the way these rivals have played all season, the winner of the run game will likely determine which direction this playoff-pendulum swings.

Washington's offense is far from what would be considered explosive. The team currently sits at 122.5 rushing yards per game, good for 11th-best in the NFL. It's a number that has seen steady growth in recent weeks.

Head coach Ron Rivera has been keen on implementing a methodical, run-first approach that dictates time of possession.

Running back Antonio Gibson has been a workhorse within this game plan, something that should continue on Tuesday night, especially with the absence of backup running back J.D McKissic (neck).

On Sunday, Gibson talked about what stood out to him as he prepares to face the Eagles' defense.

"They got a solid front," Gibson said. "We still have to come out there, get some movement going, and establish the run-game because that's what we do. Once we get that going, I feel like we'll be alright."

Gibson is currently eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (836), seventh in carries (216), and second in total first-downs-gained by rush (55).

But not far behind him? Philadelphia's second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has established himself as one of the premier dual-threat signal-callers in the NFL.

He's currently fifth in total rushing first downs (50) and is tied for sixth among all players with eight scores on the ground. Hurts hasn't played since Week 12 after suffering an ankle injury, but is slated to return against the WFT.

"For the most part, we prepared for both (Hurts and QB Gardner Minshew)," Rivera said Tuesday on Washington's 106.7 'The Fan.' "Getting a few extra days of practice, I think, really benefited us in terms of making sure we were completely prepared."

With their play-making quarterback, the Eagles have been one of the most dominant rushing offenses in the league during the back-half of the season.

On the year, coach Nick Sirianni's team is first in rushing yards per game (160) and second in total rushing yards (2,080).

For most other teams, this rushing production might cause some concern. But Rivera's defense is in prime position to pick up an important road win. Washington's defense has been elite against the run, allowing just 93.6 yards on the ground per contest this season.

It'll be anyone's guess what gives first on Tuesday night. But for the WFT, Antonio Gibson as a centerpiece is a smart guess.