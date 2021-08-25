Is QB Fitz Worries About Stagnant WFT Offense?

Ryan Fitzpatrick gives his thoughts on the lackluster offensive outings this preseason

Preseason games won't matter to the record, but they do matter to every team. How else can one figure out the flaws they must correct before the start of the new season?

Where are the Washington Football Team's flaws? For now, it's primarily on offense.

With a revamped unit, repetition is key. Washington could have up to six new starters this season when running either 11- or 12-man personnel, meaning everything takes time. So far, that timing looks stale under offensive coordinator Scott Turner entering the final week of preseason.

Is this a concern for projected starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick? It might after Week 1 should the team fall flat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Good or bad, I don't really put too much stock into it," Fitzpatrick told reporters Tuesday of the offense's struggle to score. "When we get into the season, we're going to rely on certain playmakers. We're going to have certain schemes. There's just different things we'll do. I don't think it's a big deal right now."

Maybe it isn't a big deal for Washington as of now. After all, the team is missing one of the key "playmakers" still despite his return to practice.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel signed a three-year deal to reunite with head coach Ron Rivera and Turner in Washington. After a stint on the COVID-19/reserve list, the most he's done since August 15 is work individual drills in practice.

Rivera told reporters Wednesday he's hopeful to have his gadget receiver back in the mix sometime next week. WFT fans best hope for it too.

Even without Samuel in the lineup, Fitzpatrick isn't blind to the lack of success he's shown on offense. Six drives, six possessions, and zero touchdowns? That's not the look most fans are looking for from the "Fitzmagic" and likely QB1 to open the year.

It also doesn't help that second-stringer Taylor Heinicke continues to play well down the stretch. Not only has his unit consistently scored, Heinicke is essential in the red zone. His 11-yard pass to rookie running back Jaret Patterson set up the 2-yard touchdown run from Peyton Barber against the New England Patriots.

On Friday, Heinicke kept the offense afloat for a pair of field goals before Kyle Allen entered the game in the fourth quarter to help the offense score the eventual game-winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"You wish you could go out there and score on every drive, but I'm satisfied with what's happened so far this preseason," Fitzpatrick said.

Sure, the offense isn't scoring, but Fitzpatrick is building the rapport with his new receivers. In Friday's victory, he connected four times with plays over 10 yards, including an impressive 29-yard reception to Dyami Brown.

Maybe that's the progress he's looking for instead? Then again, for every positive play comes a negative one. With every strong pitch and catch, there's a missed opportunity to connect with another receiver.

"I’ve missed plenty of throws in my career, I’m sure that’s not going to be the last one," Fitzpatrick said. "You like to find out the why. Was it a bad throw, was it technique, was he not in the place I thought he was going to be? You go from there and you just work it out."

Fitzpatrick enters his 17th season in the league. For what feels like the first time in his career, this is his best chance to make the postseason. The offensive line is stable enough to block the standard three seconds. The run game is looking to elevate its numbers in Year 2 with Antonio Gibson, plus the emergence of Patterson.

Add in the defense, and this should be a walk to the NFC East title, right? A couple of touchdown-less preseason games shouldn't change the narrative, but it will put Fitzpatrick under the microscope.

Mistakes shouldn't warrant panic levels to rise, but this now will be something to watch heading into Week 1. Any more inaccuracies from Fitzpatrick and the first-team offense, and maybe Rivera has a bigger problem than he expected?

Fitzpatrick's biggest concerns are based on him finding a rhythm with his weapons. The rest? Consider it a learning lesson.

Said Fitzpatrick: "File it away and you move on."

