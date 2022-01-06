How Did Covid Alter Washington Punter Tress Way's Game Day Experience?

Eight-year Washington Football Team punter Tress Way missed a game for the first time in his career last week against the Philadelphia Eagles , and it was due to COVID-19.

Way said it was such a crappy feeling to miss a game, especially being against an NFC East rival.

"I fricking love playing against Philly," Way said after practice on Wednesday. "It was just a tough one I just had to take in all by myself ... and watch the fellas. [It's] definitely something I hope to never do again."

The veteran punter said he sensed something was off after a workout last week. Way emphasized that this feeling couldn't have been from his workout.

"Trust me, my workouts are not that hard," Way said.

After talking to coaches, he went to get tested for COVID and his results came back positive.

Way said his symptoms went away by Friday afternoon. He thought he could get tested on Sunday morning, and if negative, be a go for the Eagles game. That wasn't the case.

"I was told, 'Hey, Tress, we had to turn in the rosters Saturday at 4 p.m.," Way said. "I was like, 'so I'm out no matter what now.' ... and that just sucked."

He said he watched the game at home with his dogs and a Pacifico. Way said it was tough to watch from home but he also surprised himself as he watched the game on television.

"Dude, I was way more into it than I thought I would be," Way said. "I was screaming and yelling at the T.V., special teams making big plays and Joey [Slye] hitting that bomb. If it had been filmed it might have been sad and embarrassing how I was."