BREAKING: Washington Moving on Logan Thomas & Curtis Samuel

Logan Thomas - a sort of known “Seahawks killer” - is being activated off IR today after rehabbing from a hamstring problem. And receiver Curtis Samuel is ready to go as well, adding to the weapons at the disposal of Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke in tonight’s matchup against visiting Sealltle.

Last year, in a 20-15 loss to Seahawks - the WFT foe tonight on “Monday Night Football” - he had 16 targets, 13 receptions and 101 yards for Washington.

Can the WFT expect those numbers tonight? Of course not. But any contribution will help as 4-6 Washington tries to stay alive in the NFL playoffs race.

That also goes for Samuel, who will return to the field tonight after a season full of injury- and illness-related starts and stops.

Coach Ron Rivera said both players will be on a “pitch count” in tonight’s game, an important one in that somehow, the WFT remains in postseason contention.

After two strong wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 10 and 11, WFT is playing host to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football for a shot at the seventh seed in the NFC Playoff race.

Losses by the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings have the team in this position.

Due to tiebreaker rules, a win over quarterback Russell Wilson and his Seahawks squad would give Washington and Minnesota (the current seventh seed) matching records, and push the burgundy and gold just above their competition.

And Thomas and Samuel are about to help the cause.