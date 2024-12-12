Weather Forces Bills to Cancel Practice Days Before Critical Showdown With Lions
Fortunately, Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions will be played indoors at Ford Field—presumably at room temperature.
However, that will not prevent Mother Nature from having her say in the week leading up to the game.
The Bills were forced to cancel practice Thursday due to a winter storm bearing down on the Buffalo area, they announced Thursday afternoon. The team's official social media channels then posted a picture of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. covered in snow.
Buffalo met virtually Thursday—with its home city under a lake-effect snow warning. Just 11 days ago, the Bills crushed the San Francisco 49ers 35–10 in a game similarly affected by a winter storm.
The Lions' game against Buffalo has been bandied about as a potential Super Bowl preview; the two historically snakebitten franchises have a combined record of 22-4 this season.
Should they collide in Super Bowl LIX, they will do so in the friendly-in-February climactic confines of New Orleans.