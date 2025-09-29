Week 4 NFL Awards: Aaron Rodgers Did the Funniest Thing on a Tush Push Play
Sunday's Week 4 NFL action had a little bit of everything, including the first game ever played in Ireland, a tricky new wrinkle to the tush push play, and another historic touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.
Speaking of Mahomes, the Chiefs were able to win their second straight game as they beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in what was a huge game between 1-2 teams.
The Eagles were able to remain perfect by getting off to a hot start in Tampa before holding off a frustrated Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, 31-25.
And don't look now, but the Bears have won two straight games after beating the Raiders in Las Vegas. Things are suddenly looking up in Ben Johnson's first year with the franchise.
Now let's have fun and hand out some very serious awards for the best, worst and funniest moments from Sunday.
Best job of not doing anything on tush push play: Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers pulled off a successful tush push play during their win over the Vikings in Dublin and their 41-year-old QB rightfully didn't want to put his aging body at risk of getting squished or injured.
Look at what Rodgers did here:
Smart move right there by the veteran.
Coolest gesture by a star player returning to his old home for the first time since being traded away: Micah Parsons.
Parsons was back in Dallas on Sunday night for the first time as a member of the Packers and he took a moment to say hello to an old friend.
The best helmet slam by a star quarterback whose team is off to a brutal start to the season: Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens are now 1-3 after getting blown out by the Chiefs and Jackson didn't look too happy with how things were going early on:
The most uncomfortable in-game interview by a head coach: This one with Ben Johnson.
While the Bears are now on a winning streak, it feels like their coach could have handled this interview a lot better than he did:
Best job of blowing what should have been an easy TD: Adonai Mitchell.
The Colts WR was about to cross the goal line when he somehow lost control of the ball and fumbled it through the end zone for a costly turnover. Indianapolis went on to lose the Rams, 27-20. Not good!
Best tribute to his childhood hero after scoring a touchdown in a NFL game: Drake Maye.
The Patriots got an easy win over the Panthers on Sunday and their second-year QB found the best way to pay tribute to Cam Newton, who he grew up cheering for while being a kid in North Carolina.
Fastest sack you’ll ever see: Jeffrey Simmons.
The Titans are off to a brutal 0-4 start (more on that in a bit) but this play by Simmons was absolutely unreal:
Sickest move by a reigning MVP to juke out a defender: Josh Allen.
The Bills QB did two things on Sunday—he led Buffalo to its fourth straight win to the start the season and he broke a Saints linebacker's ankles with this ridiculous move:
Funniest postgame quote by a Super Bowl winning QB about circling every game on the schedule: Jalen Hurts.
Hurts threw two touchdown passes in Sunday's win over the Bucs, and then after the game he told Fox's Tom Rinaldi that he circles every game on the schedule, which is a weird thing to do.
Best one-word answer by a QB to accurately describe how he played in a 26-0 loss: Cam Ward.
Like we said, the Titans haven't won a game yet this year and their rookie QB is off to a dreadful start. When asked to describe his performance on Sunday, Ward said, rather simply: "Ass."
Best TD run by a rookie picked No. 6 in last April’s draft: Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders lost to the Bears, 25-24, but it's clear that they found a special player at the top of the draft.
Worst job of calling what was an obvious cheap shot that knocked a QB to the ground: The refs in the Titans-Texans game.
Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair got away with another dirty hit, as he wasn't flagged for hitting Cam Ward in the head with both hands after the QB threw a pass.