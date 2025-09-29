Week 4 NFL Awards: Aaron Rodgers Did the Funniest Thing on a Tush Push Play

No one should ever say the misleading BS statement of “CJ Stroud holds the ball too long” after Jeffrey Simmons went and sacked him within a second of Stroud snapping the ball.



The Texans offensive line is truly, ironically, offensive to look at. 🤦🏾‍♂️



🎥 @sluggahjells