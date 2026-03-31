Why Aaron Glenn Believes the Jets’ Offseason Has Been ‘Outstanding’

Nearly two months ago, Aaron Glenn took the podium after the Jets’ final game of the season, a 35-8 loss to the Bills which saw backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throw four touchdown passes and backup running back Ray Davis rush for 151 yards.

As the Jets concluded Glenn’s first season 3-14, he took accountability, acknowledging he let both the players and organization down. After all, Glenn’s defense finished 31st in points allowed per game and did not intercept a single pass while the offense ranked 32nd in passing yards per game.

Since the season came to an end, the Jets have taken significant steps to ensure they improve in 2026. Glenn has decided he will be calling defensive plays next season, giving him greater control over the unit’s performance. The Jets have added to their roster as well, trading for quarterback Geno Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signing players in free agency such as David Onyemata, Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright, Kingsley Enagbare and Dane Belton.

Glenn told reporters at the NFL’s annual league meetings that he feels the team’s offseason has been “outstanding.”

“Everything that was done was intentional. ... We’re still a long ways away, but the process of what me and [general manager Darren Mougey] want to do, coaching staff, players, that whole process, you can see it,” Glenn said. “I guess that’s why I’m outstanding.”

Aaron Glenn feels "outstanding" about the Jets' offseason so far:



"The process of what me and Moug wanted to do, coaching staff, players...that whole process, you can see it" pic.twitter.com/Vlmcjl5Ezy — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 31, 2026

Glenn believes Smith is a pivotal piece to the Jets’ goals. Glenn was complimentary of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, calling him “extremely smart” and noting they’d draft him if they feel he’s the “best player on the board.”

Smith, though, is the present at the position. Glenn already named him the starting quarterback, and on Tuesday, he went as far as to say, "He's the guy that's going to lead us to the promised land."

“Something about a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder,” Glenn said. “He’s proven a lot in this league of what he’s done, especially when you take the time he was in Seattle. He fits exactly what we’re trying to do.”

For Glenn, the goal with the Jets remains the same. Every day he thinks about ending the team’s playoff drought and taking them to the “mountain top.” The Jets have not made the postseason since 2010, the longest drought in the league, and have not won the Super Bowl since Joe Namath’s guarantee nearly 60 years ago.

“I think about the players every day. I really, really think about this—this is not just coach speak—how do I utilize every player that we have on this roster to help us be successful?” Glenn said. “What are the things that I have to do to make sure we get over that hump because I have been a part of it. There’s no better feeling in the world. ... I want to leave a legacy, I do. When I’m gone, I’m looking at this team being a team that consistently puts themselves in a place to win.”

.@BrianCoz asked #Jets HC Aaron Glenn how often does he think about wanting to end this playoff drought & getting this team to the mountain top:



‘Every day.’



‘I really really think about this, this is not just coach speak, how do I utilize every player that we have on this… pic.twitter.com/CvCEB9vpBf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 31, 2026

“There’s not a day, not an hour, not a minute I don’t think about that,” he continued. “I look forward to trying to make that happen. I really do.”

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