Why Andy Reid Tried to Convince Troy Aikman to Unretire and Join Eagles

Troy Aikman played his entire 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys, but he nearly came out of retirement to start for the Eagles in 2002—which would’ve been a nightmare scenario for Dallas fans.

After retiring from the NFL following the 2000 season, Aikman joined the Fox broadcast crew consisting of Cris Collinsworth and Joe Buck in ‘02. In November of that year, Aikman and the crew were working a game in San Diego when Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb broke his fibia in a game against the Cardinals.

The trio of Fox analysts did a review of McNabb’s injury before halftime on their broadcast, and that was what Aikman assumed would be the extent of his involvement of the injury. That was until his producer told him he needed to call a certain number during halftime. The person on the other line was none other than Eagles coach Andy Reid. Aikman detailed the wild story on this week’s episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“He said, ‘Hey it’s Andy.’ I said, ‘Andy Reid?’ He says ‘You heard what happened [to McNabb] didn’t you?’ I said ‘Yeah, we just did a game break on it.’ He says ‘Well, I wanna talk to you.’ I said ‘Andy, I’m in the middle of a broadcast.’ And he says ‘I know you are. I need you to call me after the game.’

“... So I called him after the game and he was selling me on why I should come out of retirement and go sign with the Eagles and play for him. Obviously I didn’t do it.”

Andy Reid tried to convince Troy Aikman to play for the Eagles?!? pic.twitter.com/e9HHKHUz1s — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 15, 2026

Travis Kelce chimed in saying that Aikman didn’t pull “the old man [Philip] Rivers,” who notably came out of retirement after five years to sign with the Colts this past season when they were in quarterback trouble.

While Aikman was in the concourse talking to Reid, Eagles fans walked by and shouted things like “F--- you, Aikman!” and “Cowboys blow!” Imagine if Aikman had suited up to play for Philadelphia—it would’ve been tough for Eagles fans to get behind him.

Aikman detailed that him not signing with the Eagles actually worked out for Philadelphia. The week after the mentioned phone call with Reid, backup quarterback Koy Detmer was injured. That’s when A.J. Feely took over for the Eagles and won five consecutive games as the starter. McNabb returned in time for the playoffs, and Philadelphia made it to the NFC Championship game before losing to the Buccaneers. Sometimes things work out in mysterious ways.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated