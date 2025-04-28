Why the Cleveland Browns Likely Won't Be on ‘Hard Knocks’ This Year
Even before the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns would have been quite the draw for HBO's Hard Knocks: Training Camp.
The organization, fresh off of making All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, needs to put its best foot forward in summer prep in order to take a step back towards contention in '25. Plus, with the much-maligned Deshaun Watson still a part of the club's QB room, the storylines were clearly aplenty.
Then, the NFL draft happened.
Cleveland took not one, but two quarterbacks, one of which was Shedeur Sanders, who saw an incredible fall down the draft board that proved one of the most shocking in recent memory. So naturally, seeing how Sanders would fit into Cleveland's QB room next to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Watson, grizzled veteran Joe Flacco and former first round pick Kenny Pickett piqued the interest of pundits and fans.
Especially given Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry's muted reactions to drafting Sanders.
But don't count on the NFL choosing Cleveland for the show.
Why the Browns likely won't be on Hard Knocks
During the annual league meetings in late-March, the NFL announced it was loosening its rules for Hard Knocks to allow more teams to be eligibile. According to the new guidelines, the following criteria eliminate a team from participating in Hard Knocks: Teams with a first-year head coach, teams who will be featured on Hard Knocks: In Season in '25 and '26 and teams who were featured on Hard Knocks: Training Camp over the last eight years.
Given that the Browns were featured on Hard Knocks: Training Camp back in '18, it's highly likely that the NFL won't go back to Cleveland just yet. Of course, it's always possible the league goes against its own rules in the pursuit of ratings and dollar signs, and decides to feature the Browns on the show.
Just don't count on it.
But look on the bright side, NFL fans. Maybe in a few years' time, the Browns—and perhaps Sanders—will be in such a position that they're even more of an intriguing watch than they are right now.
Good things come to those who wait.