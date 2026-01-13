Why the Steelers Could Still Trade Mike Tomlin After Parting Ways

Mike Tomlin is moving on from the Steelers after he informed the organization he was stepping down as head coach following the 2025 season. But exactly what does his future hold, now that he’s left his longtime home in the NFL?

Tomlin decided to part ways Pittsburgh on his own terms by resigning from his position, ending a historic 19-year run that saw him win one Super Bowl and miraculously never finish with a losing season. As he looks ahead to his future, it’s important to note that Tomlin was’t fired by the Steelers. He voluntarily left. Therefore, the Steelers still retain the rights to his contract (Tomlin had two years remaining on his deal).

Some NFL insiders are already predicting that Tomlin will make the jump into media and possibly do TV next season. However, if Tomlin wants to coach in the NFL again after his resignation, the Steelers would have a say in the matter since, crucially, they hold his rights.

It’s the same situation as that of Sean Payton, who stepped down as head coach of the Saints in January 2022 while he was still under contract with New Orleans. One year later, Payton accepted the Broncos’ head coaching job—but only after the Saints and Broncos negotiated compensation in order for Denver to hire the veteran coach.

Since Payton’s contract with the Saints ran through the 2024 season, he couldn’t coach another team without his former team getting a little something in return. In this case, the Broncos traded a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints, in exchange for the rights to Payton and a 2024 third-round pick.

The same applies to Tomlin, should he want to coach another NFL team while under contract with the Steelers. Tomlin’s current deal runs through the end of the 2026 season, and it includes a team option clause for the ‘27 season that would have to be exercised by March.

It’s not wholly uncommon for veteran head coaches to take some time off before returning to the sidelines, and Tomlin will likely still be in high demand a year from now given his stacked resume. Where he would potentially land is up to both Tomlin and the Steelers, if and when that time comes.

