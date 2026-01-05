Full Wild-Card Weekend Schedule: NFL Playoff Matchups for Opening Round
NFL wild-card weekend is just around the corner as the regular season comes to a close on Sunday. The playoff bracket is almost locked in, with the Steelers and Ravens still competing for the final spot in the AFC.
The league announced the schedule for the wild-card round, revealing the dates, kickoff time and TV and streaming information for all six of the games in the opening round. Wild-card weekend runs from Saturday Jan. 10 through Monday Jan. 12, and here’s a look at the full schedule.
NFL wild-card weekend schedule
Game
Location
Date and Time
TV and Streaming
Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium
January 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET
FOX, FOX One
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Soldier Field
January 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Stadium
January 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET
CBS, Paramount+
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field
January 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET
FOX, FOX One
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium
January 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Houston Texans vs. Ravens/Steelers
TBD
January 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN/ABC, ESPN App
The Panthers will host the Rams at Bank of America Stadium in the opening game of the playoffs. Carolina is the only team in the NFL playoffs with a sub-.500 record after narrowly winning the NFC South to clinch the No. 4 seed. They’ll look to upstage MVP hopeful Matthew Stafford in a Saturday afternoon showdown.
The Bears host the Packers in a NFC North rivalry classic later Saturday evening on Prime Video, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m.
Sunday’s slate includes three games, starting off with a Josh Allen vs. Trevor Lawrence showdown in a Bills-Jaguars clash at EverBank Stadium. That game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.
After that, the 49ers take on the Eagles at the Linc, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. That game will be on FOX, as the reigning champs look to defend their home turf and advance to the divisional round.
The final game of Sunday’s slate is a battle between the Chargers and Patriots, as playoff football returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time in six years. That game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by NBC.
Wild-card weekend wraps up with a battle between the Texans and the winner of the Steelers and Ravens game on Sunday night. The AFC North division winner will host the game, which kicks off at 8:00 p.m. on Monday on ESPN and ABC.