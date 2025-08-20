Xavier Worthy Reacts to Viral Clip of Taylor Swift's Excitement for Chiefs to Draft Him
Taylor Swift detailed last week how she's become a massive football fan since starting to date Travis Kelce during her appearance on the New Heights podcast. To emphasize her newfound fandom, she relayed a story of how excited she got when the Chiefs picked speedy receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
"I fell in love with it, I became obsessed it," Swift told Travis and Jason. "I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' And my friends were like, 'Who bodysnatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?' ... I was screeching, I couldn't believe it."
After the story about Worthy—as well as the rest of her podcast appearance—went viral, Worthy was shown the clip of Swift sharing her excitement for the Chiefs to draft him.
"That's crazy," Worthy said. "I ain't gonna lie, she's the biggest pop-star in this generation so it's crazy to have somebody running around the house screaming we drafted you. That's tight. That's what's up."
Worthy now not only carries the weight of being the player the Chiefs traded up in the first round for, but the one that Swift was so excited about. So far, he caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns during his rookie season, as well as 287 more yards in the postseason.