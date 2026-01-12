Eagles 2026 Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return Next Season
One year after winning the Super Bowl and looking like a true powerhouse, the Eagles were bounced from the playoffs during wild-card weekend in a 23–19 loss to the 49ers. Now, there are some big decisions to be made in Philadelphia as the team looks to get back to championship contention in ‘26.
This team won’t look the same next year, though they’re set up to retain many of their key players. As is always the case in the NFL, roster turnover will occur, and the Eagles are not exempt from that.
We’re going to take a look at Philadelphia’s key free agents, potential contract casualties, and both trade and retirement candidates heading into next year. But before we get into it, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents:
Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
So, with Philadelphia’s 2025 season officially concluded, let’s take a look at who might not be back with the Eagles next year.
Eagles 2026 Free Agents
The Eagles will have some important business to conduct this offseason, with a few notable players set to hit free agency without a new deal in place. Chief among the Eagles’ impending free agents are Dallas Goedert, Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship.
Here’s a look at the full list, including unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents.
Unrestricted free agents:
- S Reed Blankenship
- TE Grant Calcaterra
- LB Nakobe Dean
- RB A.J. Dillon
- WR Jahan Dotson
- TE Dallas Goedert
- DL Brandon Graham
- TE Kylen Granson
- QB Sam Howell
- LT Fred Johnson
- P Braden Mann
- EDGE Azeez Olujari
- EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- LB Jaelan Phillips
- G Matt Pryor
- G Brett Toth
- EDGE Joshua Uche
Restricted free agents:
- FB Ben VanSomeren
Exclusive rights free agents:
- N/A
Eagles Potential Contract Casualties
For many teams, there are some players whose contracts haven’t aged well. They run the risk of becoming cap casualties, getting cut with a year or more left on their contract due to their cap hit. Virtually every team has at least a couple of players who fit this billing. That’s not the case for the Eagles, however. General manager Howie Roseman has done a terrific job of balancing Philadelphia’s books, and the team doesn’t have any glaring contract casualties heading into the offseason.
In fact, on OverTheCap’s list of the top 100 potential contract casualties this offseason, the Eagles are the only NFL team without a single player mentioned. Impressive work from Roseman, and it leaves Philadelphia in a great position to keep its roster intact this offseason.
Eagles Retirement Candidates
The most obvious retirement candidate for the Eagles is beloved defensive lineman Brandon Graham. Graham retired after the 2024 season, but returned to help Philadelphia’s playoff push during the ‘25 campaign. At 37, Graham, a franchise legend, will almost certainly return to retirement after the Eagles were eliminated in the playoffs.
Eagles Trade Candidates
After a short stay in the playoffs, the Eagles will have some big questions to address from what was a rocky 2025 season. A big trade could be in the cards for a Philadelphia offense that struggled all year long, and there’s a real chance that A.J. Brown seeks a move away from the team.
Brown, 28, caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He’s under contract through the 2029 season, but he has no more guaranteed money left in his deal beyond 2026. As it stands, he’s due to carry a $23.39 million cap hit in 2026. But, if he’s moved in a post-June 1 trade this offseason, the Eagles could save $7 million against the cap and then incur a dead cap hit of $27.16 million in 2027, per Spotrac. A pre-June 1 trade would see the Eagles eat a $43.5 million dead cap hit in 2026.
Brown had been heavily linked with a move out of Philadelphia this season. If the relationship between Brown and the organization has truly soured, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver becomes a prime trade candidate this offseason, and he’d have no shortage of suitors given his past production.