NHL

Islanders returning home to Nassau Coliseum for preseason game

1:31 | More Sports
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Islanders will be returning to their ancestral home, albeit briefly. 

The Isles will be playing a preseason game against the Flyers at the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum on Sept. 17, the team announced Thursday. Tickets go on sale June 29 online or the following day at the Coliseum box office. All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to buy tickets. 

The Islanders’ last game at the Coliseum came on April 27, 2015, a first-round playoff win over the Capitals. They lost the ensuing Game 7 in Washington and moved to Brooklyn for the 2015–16 season. 

Since the Islanders left for the Barclays Center, the Coliseum underwent an extensive renovation that included a new facade and an overhaul of the arena’s interior. The renovation, in typical Long Island fashion, was bookended by a pair of Billy Joel concerts. Joel’s show on April 5 re-opened the arena. 

With the Islanders’ tenancy at Barclays Center uncertain, there has been speculation that the team could return to its former home on the Island, which is now owned by the same group that owns Barclays. The team recently began renegotiating its lease in Brooklyn.

