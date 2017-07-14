These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Three teens have discovered that the Boston Garden, now called TD Garden, has been ignoring part of the agreement with state legislators that allowed the construction of the stadium in 1993, according to Milton J. Valencia of The Boston Globe.

In the agreement, TD Garden was responsible for hosting three fundraising events each year that would benefit Boston's recreational facilities, according to The Boston Globe.

While researching ways to get funding to build a hockey rink in their neighborhood, Jonah Muniz, Mabel Gondres and Lorrie Pearson of Hyde Square realized that TD Garden has not hosted even a single one of the promised fundraising events, according to The Boston Globe.

A spokeswoman for TD Garden told The Boston Globe that this information was just brought to their attention and they are working with state officials to find a resolution. She added that TD Garden and its related organizations already raise more than $2 million a year for community programs.

State officials told The Boston Globe it is too early in their discovery of this information to comment on if there will be any payment made by TD Garden.