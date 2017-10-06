The dream Nathan Walker had after watching The Mighty Ducks will come true this weekend. On Saturday against the Canadiens, the Capitals forward will become the first Australian player to appear in a regular season NHL game.

Walker, 23, moved from Wales to Australia at the age of two and showed athletic prowess at a young age, first in rugby but then ice hockey caught his eye. He was barely a teen by the time he proved so promising a hockey player he decided he had a chance to make it to the NHL.

Seeking to test himself against tougher competition, Walker left Australia at the age of 13 and joined the youth system of Czech club HC Vitkovice Steel. He didn’t speak Czech and neither his coach nor host family spoke any English. He spent his seven years in the Czech Republic learning the language (as well as Slovak and a bit of Russian) and earning a reputation as one of the best NHL prospects in Europe.

The Capitals picked Walker in the third round of the 2014 draft, becoming the first Australian taken in the draft’s history. After four seasons in the AHL, he’s finally ready to debut with the big club. After sitting out the season opener in Ottawa as a healthy scratch, Walker will crack the lineup for Saturday night’s home game against the Habs, likely as a fourth-line winger.

“He’s still extremely young and he’s ready,” Capitals goalie Braden Holtby told NHL.com. “You can tell on the ice he’s involved in every shift. He’s one of those players that can add a lot to our roster.”