NHL’s First Ever Australian Player Set to Debut Saturday for Capitals

Nathan Walker will make history against the Canadiens. 

Dan Gartland
October 06, 2017

The dream Nathan Walker had after watching The Mighty Ducks will come true this weekend. On Saturday against the Canadiens, the Capitals forward will become the first Australian player to appear in a regular season NHL game. 

Walker, 23, moved from Wales to Australia at the age of two and showed athletic prowess at a young age, first in rugby but then ice hockey caught his eye. He was barely a teen by the time he proved so promising a hockey player he decided he had a chance to make it to the NHL.

Seeking to test himself against tougher competition, Walker left Australia at the age of 13 and joined the youth system of Czech club HC Vitkovice Steel. He didn’t speak Czech and neither his coach nor host family spoke any English. He spent his seven years in the Czech Republic learning the language (as well as Slovak and a bit of Russian) and earning a reputation as one of the best NHL prospects in Europe.

The Capitals picked Walker in the third round of the 2014 draft, becoming the first Australian taken in the draft’s history. After four seasons in the AHL, he’s finally ready to debut with the big club. After sitting out the season opener in Ottawa as a healthy scratch, Walker will crack the lineup for Saturday night’s home game against the Habs, likely as a fourth-line winger. 

“He’s still extremely young and he’s ready,” Capitals goalie Braden Holtby told NHL.com. “You can tell on the ice he’s involved in every shift. He’s one of those players that can add a lot to our roster.”

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters