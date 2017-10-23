Ducks winger Patrick Eaves has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder of the peripheral nervous system resulting in severe weakness, the team announced Monday.

Eaves was hospitalized in the intensive-care unit this weekend but is expected to make a full recovery.

Guillain-Barré syndrome can result in near-paralysis and symptoms are typically most severe in the first three weeks. Recovery can take as short as a few weeks or as long as several years, according to the NIH. The cause of the disease is unknown.

“I want to thank Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe for their early diagnosis of my condition, along with the proactive Ducks medical team,” Eaves said in a statement. “Thanks to them and the incredible nurses at Hoag Hospital, I’m on the road to recovery. I’ve received tremendous amount of support over the last few days, most importantly from my family, friends and teammates. I'm determined to fully overcome this and return to the ice as soon as possible.”

Eaves was acquired last season in a trade with the Stars and signed a three-year contract with Anaheim this summer worth an average of $3.15 million per year.

“Our sole focus at this time is on Patrick’s general health and well-being,” general manager Bob Murray said in a statement. “We are grateful his condition was diagnosed early by Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe, and thank the staff at Hoag Hospital and our own medical personnel for their efforts. What defines Patrick Eaves is his strength of character, and that will serve him well in his recovery. Our thoughts are with Patrick and his family at this time.”