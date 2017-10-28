Winter weather has already hit Edmonton, with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark at night. So when Alex Ovechkin saw a man on the street not wearing a shirt, he knew he had to do something.

An employee at an Edmonton cafe spotted Ovi giving some winter clothes to a homeless man on Friday afternoon and he was asked to give a few more details during his meeting with the media on Saturday.

Ovechkin clearly didn’t want to make a big deal out of his good deed but he did explain that he saw a man without a shirt and decided to buy him some winter clothes. The guy didn’t even realize it was a legendary NHL player helping him out.

#Caps captain @Ovi8 answers questions from reporters after being spotted buying clothes for a homeless man in Edmonton. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JxD6A9l3sb — Washington🎃Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2017

“It’s something I think where if you see a guy almost naked out there with that kind of temperature, I think every human can do something, you know? Warm coat or a shirt or whatever.”

That’s a lesson you don't have to be an NHL player to take to heart.