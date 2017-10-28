Alex Ovechkin Saw a Homeless Man ‘Almost Naked’ in Edmonton and Bought Him Winter Clothes

“I think every human can do something,” Ovechkin said of his good deed. 

By Dan Gartland
October 28, 2017

Winter weather has already hit Edmonton, with temperatures dipping below the freezing mark at night. So when Alex Ovechkin saw a man on the street not wearing a shirt, he knew he had to do something. 

An employee at an Edmonton cafe spotted Ovi giving some winter clothes to a homeless man on Friday afternoon and he was asked to give a few more details during his meeting with the media on Saturday. 

Ovechkin clearly didn’t want to make a big deal out of his good deed but he did explain that he saw a man without a shirt and decided to buy him some winter clothes. The guy didn’t even realize it was a legendary NHL player helping him out. 

“It’s something I think where if you see a guy almost naked out there with that kind of temperature, I think every human can do something, you know? Warm coat or a shirt or whatever.”

That’s a lesson you don't have to be an NHL player to take to heart. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters