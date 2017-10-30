Devils center Brian Boyle could play his first game with New Jersey this week after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September, coach John Hynes told reporters Monday.

The Devils start a three-game road trip Wednesday, and Hynes says he expects to get Boyle into the lineup at some point during the trip.

"Brian Boyle is going to come on the trip, he practiced in full again today, and I anticipate him getting himself back into the lineup here during the trip," Hynes said.

Boyle returned to practice last week.

Boyle, 32, is going into his 11th season in the NHL. He spent two years with the Kings to start his career, then played with the Rangers for five seasons before going to the Tampa Bay, where he played until going to Toronto during last season.