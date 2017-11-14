Jimmy Vesey’s Nasty Injury Made Even Breathing Painful

He played the rest of the game with two teeth stuck in his lip!

By Dan Gartland
November 14, 2017

Rangers winger Jimmy Vesey lost his two front teeth in Saturday’s win over the Oilers. Well, he didn’t really lose them—he found them later embedded in his lower lip. 

The injury, which was the result of a skate to the face from Zack Kassian, didn’t knock him out of the game, though. He got all the blood cleaned up and ended up playing the third period with the teeth still lodged in his face.

That’s not even the worst of it. As Vesey explained after returning to practice on Monday—following “a couple root canals” ​on Sunday—even drawing breath hurt. 

“I knew right away my teeth were gone,” Vesey said, according to the New York Post. “I guess the nerve was exposed and when I was breathing, just air hitting the nerve was really sensitive and painful.”

Vesey also seemed somewhat surprised to discover that the teeth were right under his nose the whole time 

“I knew I was getting some sort of stitches when I was leaving,” Vesey said. “They had to remove my teeth, I didn’t know what the deal was going to be, but once we got in there, the thing that delayed it a little bit was the X-rays. Luckily enough they saw my teeth were in my lip.”

Despite the dental nightmare, Vesey is expected to be in the lineup when the Rangers are back in action on Wednesday against the Blackhawks. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters