Watch: Brian Boyle Scores on Devils' Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Brian Boyle’s first goal of the season with the New Jersey Devils was pretty emotional. His second was pretty good, too.

By Michael Blinn
November 24, 2017

Brian Boyle’s second goal of the season for the New Jersey Devils came at just the right moment. 

The Devils’ forward began the night taking a ceremonial faceoff on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Prudential Center on Friday, with his wife and family dropping the puck before taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Boyle, who missed the first 10 games of the season from recovering from a September diagnosis of chronic myelogenous leukemia. His first game of the season was against the Canucks in Vancouver on November 1, he notched his first assist of the season a week later in front of the New Jersey crowd against the St. Louis Blues, and then scored an emotional first goal against the Oilers on November 9. 

He added another emotional punctuation to the evening, finishing off Will Butcher’s slick pass halfway through the second period to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead.

The goal was followed by chants of ‘Bri-an Boy-le’ throughout the arena, and the man himself noticed.

“How about that?” he said on the MSG broadcast between periods. “I’d like to tell you I was dialed in on the game, but I heard it loud and clear. Thank you, thank you everybody. It’s remarkable, the support I’ve gotten.”

NHL
No. 1 Order: How Devils Rookie Nico Hischier Got His Own Sandwich

Much of that comes from his teammates, who were alongside him as he made his way back to playing.

“He’s such a positive influence,” Adam Henrique said before the game. “His attitude was the biggest thing that amazed me. He’s still the relaxed guy in the room, laughing and joking around.”

“What he’s gone through, what his family has gone through meant a lot of the team,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “It allows you, probably quicker, to get closer to someone. It’s not a hockey situation, its a family situation. Now to have him back with us, what he brings on and off the ice, is exactly what we need here.”

Boyle's goal was crucial for the Devils, who held on for a 3-2 win.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters