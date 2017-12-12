Watch: John Tortorella Holds 13-Second Press Conference After Blue Jackets’ Loss

There wasn't a whole lot to say about the Blue Jackets' 7-2 loss to Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Tuesday.

By Michael Blinn
December 12, 2017

Connor McDavid racked up a goal and three assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday night, and, well, there’s wasn’t a whole lot else to say about it.

Noted hockey curmudgeon and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella didn’t mince words in his postgame presser, mostly because he didn't say many.

Let's go to the transcript:

“I know you have a job to do. I’m not going to answer any questions There’s no sense of me even trying to answer questions about this evening, OK? So, sorry about that. Have good night.”

Well... that certainly sums it up.

The loss dropped Columbus to 19-11-1 on the season, with the Jackets currently tied for the Metro Division lead with a game in hand over the Capitals.

