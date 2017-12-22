No one in the NHL gets in the Christmas spirit quite like the Penguins.
No one in the NHL gets in the Christmas spirit quite like the Penguins.
Every year, Pittsburgh parodies a classic Christmas movie for a special holiday-themed video. Previous iterations have included National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone and Elf. This year, it’s A Christmas Story—and it’s just as accurate a recreation as ever.
We triple-dog-dare ya to watch our holiday video! pic.twitter.com/S0ccxbbHYq— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2017
Pens fans must have all had a collective heart attack when they saw Sid pick up that gun.