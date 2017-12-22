No one in the NHL gets in the Christmas spirit quite like the Penguins.

Every year, Pittsburgh parodies a classic Christmas movie for a special holiday-themed video. Previous iterations have included National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone and Elf. This year, it’s A Christmas Story—and it’s just as accurate a recreation as ever.

We triple-dog-dare ya to watch our holiday video! pic.twitter.com/S0ccxbbHYq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2017

Pens fans must have all had a collective heart attack when they saw Sid pick up that gun.