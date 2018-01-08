Full List of 2018 NHL Bye Weeks

Every NHL team gets a bye week this season. See when your team’s is. 

By Dan Gartland
January 08, 2018

This season marks the second year in which each NHL team is required to have a five-day break in the second half of the season. The provision was added to the collective bargaining agreement with the NHLPA in exchange for approving changes to the All-Star Game format. 

Opinions are split on the benefits of the new scheduling format. On the one hand, teams get an extended period to relax and recover. On the other, the time off forces some teams to squeeze several games into a narrow window. The Rangers, for example, played five games in seven-and-a-half days in November

Each team’s bye week will come in the month of January, beginning in the second week of the month. The full slate of off weeks can be found below. 

Avalanche: Jan. 7–12

Blackhawks: Jan. 15–19

Blue Jackets: Jan. 13–17

Blues: Jan. 10–15

Bruins: Jan. 8–12

Canadiens: Jan. 8–12

Canucks: Jan. 15–19

Capitals: Jan. 13–17

Coyotes: Jan. 7–11

Devils: Jan. 8–12

Ducks: Jan. 7–12

Flames: Jan. 15–19

Flyers: Jan. 8–12

Golden Knights: Jan. 8–12

Hurricanes: Jan. 15–19

Islanders: Jan. 8–12

Jets: Jan. 14–19

Kings: Jan. 7–12

Lightning: Jan. 12–17

Maple Leafs: Jan. 11–15

Oilers: Jan. 14–19

Panthers: Jan. 13–18

Penguins: Jan. 8–12

Predators: Jan. 10–15

Rangers: Jan. 8–12

Red Wings: Jan. 8–12

Sabres: Jan. 12–17

Senators: Jan. 11–17

Sharks: Jan. 8–12

Stars: Jan. 7–12

Wild: Jan. 15–19

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters