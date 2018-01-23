Connecticut to Use Hartford Whalers License Plates to Fund Children’s Dialysis Center

Drivers can rep their dearly departed NHL franchise while also performing an act of kindness.

By Dan Gartland
January 23, 2018

Connecticut drivers will soon be able to rep their dearly departed NHL franchise while also performing an act of kindness. 

The state revealed plans Tuesday for a Hartford Whalers license plate that will help pay for a new dialysis center at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. The specialty plates will cost $60 and the hospital will receive $45 per plate after the DMV takes its $15 cut, according to the Hartford Courant

The bill to introduce the new plates was sponsored by state representative Kurt Vail, who was lobbied by Jerry Erwin and Peter Hindle, the titular “Whalers Guys” who host a public access TV show. More than 1,000 people signed a petition supporting the bill before it was passed. 

“This is a win-win for Connecticut Whalers fans came together in large numbers to support this initiative, and I am proud that they will have a new way to support their team while helping kids access lifesaving care,” governor Dan Malloy said in a statement

Now if only you could get your car horn to play “Brass Bonanza.”

