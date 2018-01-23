Connecticut drivers will soon be able to rep their dearly departed NHL franchise while also performing an act of kindness.

The state revealed plans Tuesday for a Hartford Whalers license plate that will help pay for a new dialysis center at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. The specialty plates will cost $60 and the hospital will receive $45 per plate after the DMV takes its $15 cut, according to the Hartford Courant.

The new plate will not only be meaningful to #Whalers fans, but also the children of #CT in need of infusions and dialysis who will benefit from the creation of the new center at @ctchildrens. pic.twitter.com/41SHttiMZR — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) January 23, 2018

The bill to introduce the new plates was sponsored by state representative Kurt Vail, who was lobbied by Jerry Erwin and Peter Hindle, the titular “Whalers Guys” who host a public access TV show. More than 1,000 people signed a petition supporting the bill before it was passed.

“This is a win-win for Connecticut Whalers fans came together in large numbers to support this initiative, and I am proud that they will have a new way to support their team while helping kids access lifesaving care,” governor Dan Malloy said in a statement.

Now if only you could get your car horn to play “Brass Bonanza.”