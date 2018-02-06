Ex-NHL Owner Refuses to Pay Taxes Over Goose Droppings on His Lawn

Tom Golisano, a billionaire and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres, is refusing to pay his local taxes.

February 06, 2018

An ex-NHL owner is in a rather sticky situation.

Tom Golisano, a billionaire and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres, is refusing to pay his local taxes, after taking a stand over the amount of goose poo left on the lawn of his upstate New York property.

Golisano, 76, is refusing to pay the $90,000 he owes until local officials deal with the problem at his summer home on Canandaigua Lake, South Bristol.

“This past summer it was horrible. We’d drive in and find 100 to 200 geese parked on our lawn,” the tycoon told the Associated Press.

“You can’t walk barefoot, can’t play Frisbee, can’t have your grandchildren run around,” he added. “Here I am paying all this money in taxes and I can’t use my property because of the geese droppings.”

The town supervisor, Daniel Marshall, disagrees with Golisano. He told the AP that the goose droppings were “a resident’s problem to take care of, not the town’s.”

“It is a lake, after all,” he added.

Golisano, founder of the payroll firm Paychex, has a net worth of $3.4 billion. He previously launched a legal battle over the property taxes on a home he owns in Mendon, near Rochester, N.Y., reducing them in 2010 from $200,000 to $60,000.

This story first appeared on TIME.com by Flora Carr.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters