Rangers Trade Rick Nash to Bruins

The Rangers traded six-time All-Star Rick Nash to the Bruins, the team announced Sunday.

In exchange for Nash, New York will receive forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, the rights to defensive prospect Ryan Lindgren, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft and a seventh-round pick in 2019. The Bruins retain 50% of Beleskey's salary through the 2020-21 season, while the Rangers will pay half of Nash's cap hit for the remainder of the season before he became a UFA on July 1.

Nash, expected to play on the Bruins' second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, will be available for Sunday's game in Buffalo.

In 60 games this season, Nash has netted 18 goals to go along with 10 assists. Nash, 33, is in his 15th season in the league. After spending nine years with the Blue Jackets, he's spent the last six with the Rangers.

The Bruins are currently third in the Atlantic, one point behind the Maple Leafs and five points behind the Lightning for the top spot. However, their plus-48 goal differential is the third best in the NHL.

The Rangers now have nine picks in the 2018 draft, including two in each of the first three rounds.