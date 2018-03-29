Chicago Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia was injured in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets and the team needed to call on 36-year-old goalie Scott Foster to make his NHL debut as the emergency back-up.

Delia, making his first NHL start, was helped off the ice with an apparent lower-body injury in the third period. He was filling in for starter Anton Forsberg, who was injured during warmups. The team's No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford has been on injured reserve since late December.

Foster only found out he was dressing as the backup "moments before game."

"The initial shock happened when I had to dress," Foster told media. "I think I blacked out after that."

Foster took the ice wearing No. 90. He finished the night with seven saves on seven shots—including one on sniper Patrik Laine—in 14:01 of ice time and was named the game's No. 1 star for his efforts in the Blackhawks' 6-3 win.

Fans at the United Center got into it, chanting Foster's name throughout his time in the crease, a moment the accountant enjoyed.

"That’s something I’ll never forget," he said. "You understand what’s happening and they’re gonna have a lot of fun with it, so you might as well, too. A few hours ago, I was sitting on the computer, typing on a 10-key, and now I’m standing in front of you."

The Blackhawks announced Foster's signing earlier in the day. In his four seasons at Western Michigan, Foster posted a 20-22-6 record with an .875 save percentage and 3.44 GAA.

Foster last played in a competitive hockey game on October 15, 2005 for Western Michigan when he allowed three goals in relief against Robert Morris, according to Sportsnet Stats.