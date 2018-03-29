Emergency Goalie Takes Over for Blackhawks, Scott Foster Makes Debut At 36 Years Old

The Blackhawks called on a goalie who last paid competitively in 2005.

By Chris Chavez
March 29, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia was injured in Thursday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets and the team needed to call on 36-year-old goalie Scott Foster to make his NHL debut as the emergency back-up.

Delia, making his first NHL start, was helped off the ice with an apparent lower-body injury in the third period. He was filling in for starter Anton Forsberg, who was injured during warmups. The team's No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford has been on injured reserve since late December.

Foster only found out he was dressing as the backup "moments before game."

"The initial shock happened when I had to dress," Foster told media. "I think I blacked out after that."

Foster took the ice wearing No. 90. He finished the night with seven saves on seven shots—including one on sniper Patrik Laine—in 14:01 of ice time and was named the game's No. 1 star for his efforts in the Blackhawks' 6-3 win.

Emergency goalies: tales of dealing with the NHL's dire roster scenario

Fans at the United Center got into it, chanting Foster's name throughout his time in the crease, a moment the accountant enjoyed.

"That’s something I’ll never forget," he said. "You understand what’s happening and they’re gonna have a lot of fun with it, so you might as well, too. A few hours ago, I was sitting on the computer, typing on a 10-key, and now I’m standing in front of you."

 

The Blackhawks announced Foster's signing earlier in the day. In his four seasons at Western Michigan, Foster posted a 20-22-6 record with an .875 save percentage and 3.44 GAA. 

Foster last played in a competitive hockey game on October 15, 2005 for Western Michigan when he allowed three goals in relief against Robert Morris, according to Sportsnet Stats.

More NHL

