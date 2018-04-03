Erik Karlsson will not make the season-ending three-game road trip with the Senators so he can stay home with his wife, Melinda, and their family following the loss of their unborn son, reports NHL.com.

The couple lost their son, Axel, in mid-March, one month before his reported due date.

In a statement released after the news was announced, the couple thanked everyone for the love and support they have received.

The Ottawa captain is fourth among NHL defensemen with 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists) in 71 games. He had three assists in the team's final home game of the season against the Jets.

The Senators play the Sabres on Wednesday, followed by games against the Penguins and Bruins.

Ottawa has been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 65 points.