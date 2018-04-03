Erik Karlsson will stay home with his wife, Melinda, and their family following the loss of their unborn son.
Erik Karlsson will not make the season-ending three-game road trip with the Senators so he can stay home with his wife, Melinda, and their family following the loss of their unborn son, reports NHL.com.
The couple lost their son, Axel, in mid-March, one month before his reported due date.
In a statement released after the news was announced, the couple thanked everyone for the love and support they have received.
At this extremely difficult time it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but we know one day we’ll get there. We would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received and also for respecting our privacy and the process we need to go through now. We feel very lucky to be Axels parents. Even though he was stillborn, we know we will hold him again one day under different circumstances and the joy he gave us will be with us forever.
The Ottawa captain is fourth among NHL defensemen with 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists) in 71 games. He had three assists in the team's final home game of the season against the Jets.
The Senators play the Sabres on Wednesday, followed by games against the Penguins and Bruins.
Ottawa has been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 65 points.