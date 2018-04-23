Maple Leafs Have Moment of Silence for Victims of Toronto Van Crash

Screenshot from @MapleLeafs via Twitter

The Maple Leafs took time to recognize the victims of the van accident that took nine lives in Toronto on Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 23, 2018

There was a moment of silence in the Air Canada Centre Monday before the start of Game 6 between the Maple Leafs and Bruins to honor the victims of a van accident that took place Monday in Toronto and left at least nine people dead and 16 others injured.

A driver jumped a curb Monday afternoon and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk with his vehicle, according to Time. Police have the driver in custody, but there has yet to be a determination on what the motive was for the attack.

The Maple Leafs offered up thoughts and prayers for those affected by the tragedy earlier in the day and recognized the victims and survivors again before the start of Monday's contest.

Prior to the game, Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment issued a statement announcing extra security in the arena for the game along with other additional security measures, according to Sports Net.

The Bruins lead the Maple Leafs 3-2 in the first-round series after Toronto picked up a 4-3 win in Game 5 to send it back up north for a Game 6.

 

