The Penguins and Capitals are facing off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive year, which starts with Game 1 on Thursday night.

Washington has home-ice advantage heading into the first two games of the series.

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and forward Carl Hagelin will miss Thursday's game due to injuries sustained during the quarterfinals.

During last year's semifinals, the Penguins beat the Capitals in Game 7 and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Washington is looking for its first conference finals appearance since the 1997-98 season.

See how to watch Game 1 below:

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can live stream the game on Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial now.

You can view the full NHL Playoffs Second Round schedule here.