Vegas Golden Knights Stand Alone: A Brief History of NHL Expansion Teams

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a league of their own.

By Nihal Kolur
May 20, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights are perhaps the best expansion franchise in sports history. The team advanced to the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday after beating the Winnipeg Jets in five games, becoming the first expansion team in the history of the four major sports to make it to the championship round.

Since 1991, the NHL has added 10 new teams, including the Nashville Predators in 1998, Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets) in 1999 and Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild in 2000. But none have fared as well as the Golden Knights in their first season. 

In fact, the Predators are the only one of those four teams to even make the Stanley Cup Final, which they accomplished last season after 18 years in the league.

Twenty-seven of the 31 teams in the league have reached the Stanley Cup Final in their history. Only Arizona, Winnipeg (who the Golden Knights beat on Sunday), Columbus and Minnesota have not. It has taken the average expansion team nearly 12 years to reach the championship round.

The previous model for a successful NHL expansion team was the Florida Panthers, who finished one win shy of a .500 record in their inaugural 1993-94 season. The Golden Knights have shattered that record.

Although the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues made the Cup final in their first season, the NHL's new rules to put all six of its expansion teams into the same division (the winner of which made the final), diminishes the Blues' accomplishment. They were also swept in the final.

Across the four major sports, Vegas stands alone. In the MLB, no expansion club has finished with more than 70 wins in its first season. In the NBA, the 1967 Chicago Bulls are the most successful expansion team, but they only won 33 games. And in the NFL, the 1995 7-9 Carolina Panthers top the list.

So, as you watch Marc-Andre Fleury and company play in the Stanley Cup Final, remember that you are witnessing history. The likes of which may not be topped again.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)