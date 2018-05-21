The Best of the Vegas Golden Knights Pre-Game Ceremonies

Las Vegas is known for its extravagant shows and shockingly entertaining performances.

So it's only fitting that the Vegas Golden Knights put on some of the best pre-game ceremonies in sports.

Before the franchise's first postseason appearance in April, the Knights produced a dramatic battle on the ice.

Leave it to the @GoldenKnights to put on an extravaganza to welcome the #StanleyCup Playoffs to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/lNibz6io13 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2018

Fans, as expected, loved it.

But Vegas didn't stop there.

Before the Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Winnipeg Jets, a pregame party featuring a drum line, archer, sword fight and knight slicing a jet was the talk of the town.

Vegas sure knows how to put on a show! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JeUS3hFrds — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2018

And before Game 4, Wayne Newton, a.k.a. Mr. Las Vegas, ignited the crowd with a unique cranking of the horn.

Mr. Las Vegas gets the party started *in* Las Vegas! #WPGvsVGK pic.twitter.com/KFSoTuaxd1 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 19, 2018

Here's to hoping for more ceremonies when the Golden Knights play in the Stanley Cup Final.