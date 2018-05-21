The Best of the Vegas Golden Knights Pre-Game Ceremonies

Vegas has put on a show before Golden Knights games.
Las Vegas is known for its extravagant shows and shockingly entertaining performances.
So it's only fitting that the Vegas Golden Knights put on some of the best pre-game ceremonies in sports.
Before the franchise's first postseason appearance in April, the Knights produced a dramatic battle on the ice.
Leave it to the @GoldenKnights to put on an extravaganza to welcome the #StanleyCup Playoffs to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/lNibz6io13— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2018
Fans, as expected, loved it.
See pic.twitter.com/S4HmX0imV6— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 12, 2018
But Vegas didn't stop there.
Before the Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Winnipeg Jets, a pregame party featuring a drum line, archer, sword fight and knight slicing a jet was the talk of the town.
Vegas sure knows how to put on a show! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JeUS3hFrds— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 17, 2018
And before Game 4, Wayne Newton, a.k.a. Mr. Las Vegas, ignited the crowd with a unique cranking of the horn.
Mr. Las Vegas gets the party started *in* Las Vegas! #WPGvsVGK pic.twitter.com/KFSoTuaxd1— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 19, 2018
Here's to hoping for more ceremonies when the Golden Knights play in the Stanley Cup Final.