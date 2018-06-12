The Washington Capitals captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history when they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games to win the championship in 2018.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin took home the Conn Smythe Trophy after scoring 15 goals and tallying 12 assists during the team's Stanley Cup run.

Now, everybody that is still celebrating like Ovechkin still is, can get a little something to help remember the historic championship. Whether you have a father or grandfather that has been waiting his whole life to see Washington finally get the Cup or just another fan Capitals fan that wants to recognize this moment, the Sports Illustrated commemorative cover is the perfect gift.

Whether you want it framed or unframed, the SI cover honoring the 2018 Stanley Cup champions is perfect for anybody.

