Charlie McAvoy’s pro hockey career is only one NHL season old, but the defenseman has garnered plenty of attention.

Following a fast start to his tenure with the Bruins in the 2017 playoffs, McAvoy earned himself some Calder Trophy consideration in his standout rookie season.

Bruins fans showed their appreciation for the 20-year-old blueliner at the Bruins Fan Fest Tour in Springfield, MA, where McAvoy signed autographs. One very young fan headed home with a special piece of signed memorabilia: the Bruins onesie they were wearing.

See McAvoy put sharpie to baby at the 23-second mark of this video from NESN:

Charlie McAvoy and Bruins fans in Springfield, Mass. are ready for hockey season. pic.twitter.com/dlQcN9Va4B — NESN (@NESN) August 21, 2018

It's been an eventful offseason for McAvoy, who won bronze with Team USA at the IIHF Worlds and recently paid a visit to the New England Patriots' training camp.

While fans were happy to get a moment up close with Boston’s up-and-coming defenseman, McAvoy is even more thrilled that hockey season is approaching. The Bruins open training camp on Sept. 10, with their first game of the season coming Oct. 3 against the Washington Capitals in D.C. before their home opener at T.D. Garden on Oct. 8 against the Ottawa Senators.

“I was in the Garden the other day and I was … starting to get chills just walking in there,” he told NESN’s Jack Edwards. “What an amazing place to play. I’m really excited to get back. That feeling doesn’t go away, when you go into the Garden.”

