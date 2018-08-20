The New York Rangers agreed to terms with free agent goalie Dustin Tokarski on Monday, adding goaltending depth to the franchise. The one-year deal will pay a reported $650,000 at the NHL level.

The 28-year-old netminder has played 34 NHL games over parts of six seasons, recording a 10-12-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. His biggest single-season workload came in 2014-15 with the Montreal Canadiens, appearing in 17 games and going 6-6-4. That same season, Tokarski played in five playoff games, all against the Rangers, after Carey Price went down with an injury. His most recent big-league action came during the 2016-17 season, in which he manned the Anaheim Ducks' crease for a 10-minute relief appearance in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He spent the 2017-18 season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting a 20-8-7 record, tying for third with five shutouts while backstopping the team to the postseason.

During his pro career, Tokarski has put together a 166-109-12 mark at the AHL level to go with a 2.52 GAA, .911 sv% and 24 shutouts. He led the Norfolk Admirals to the 2012 Calder Cup championship with a league-leading 32 regular season wins, going 12-2 in the postseason.

A 2008 fifth-round pick (no. 122) by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tokarski will be given a shot to compete for the backup role with the Rangers in training camp, along with Alexandar Georgiev, who spelled starter Henrik Lundqvist down the stretch, and Marek Mazanec, though Tokarski is expected to spend the majority of the season with AHL Hartford.