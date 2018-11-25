Blackhawks Trade Nick Schmaltz, Acquire Dylan Strome, Brendan Perlini From Coyotes

Chicago dealt forward Nick Schmaltz in exchange for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini from Arizona.

By Kaelen Jones
November 25, 2018

The Blackhawks acquired forwards Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini from the Coyotes in exchange for forward Nick Schmaltz, the teams announced Sunday.

Strome was the third overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft. He registered six points (three goals, three assists) across 19 games with the Coyotes this season. 

Perlini scored six points (two gaols, four assists) in 22 games with Arizona this year. The former 12th pick of the 2014 NHL draft set NHL career-highs in goals (17), assists (13) and points (30) in 74 games last season.

Schmaltz had scored twice and added nine assits in 23 games for the Blackhawks this season. He spent three seasons with Chicago prior to being traded.

 

