U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Brianna Decker to Get Paid After NHL Skills Comp Demo

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Decker demonstrated the Premier Passer event faster than any of the NHL players did during the competition.

By Kristen Nelson
January 26, 2019

U.S. women’s hockey star Brianna Decker put on a show in the NHL’s skills competition in San Jose, and now she’s getting rewarded like an All-Star.

Decker, a forward for the Calgary Inferno of the CWHL, demonstrated the Premier Passer event on Friday night. Many of the NHL players struggled with the event, and it was Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl who was announced as the winner. Although Decker’s time wasn’t officially recorded by the NHL, Draisaitl’s 69.088 seconds was three seconds slower than the 66 seconds a fan clocked Decker at during her demo. The NHL’s lack of recognition sparked #PayDecker on Twitter.

The CCM, a hockey manufacturing company that Decker is a partner with, announced it would pay the Olympic medalist $25,000, the amount the winner of each skills competition is paid.

When told after the event that Decker’s time was faster than him, Draisaitl responded, “She beat me? Wow. That’s really impressive. Good for her.”

Decker, wasn’t the only woman to shine Friday night. Kendall Coyne Schofield, who was supposed to demonstrate the event, filled in for Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnnon during the fastest skater event, making her the first woman to ever compete in the NHL All-Star skills competition

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message