NHL All-Star weekend got off to an exciting start on Friday with the skills competition, where there were a couple of repeat winners and Kendall Coyne became the first woman to compete in an event.

The fun continues on Saturday as the NHL All-Star Game takes place at SAP Center in San Jose. The league shifted the schedule this year, as the skills competition took place on Friday instead of Saturday, and the All-Star Game will be on Saturday instead of Sunday.

The All-Star Game format is more like three mini games played back-to-back-to-back, each featuring 3-on-3 hockey. Each game will have 10-minute halves, with a shootout to break a tie.

The Central and Pacific divisions face off at 8:15 p.m., followed by the Metro and Atlantic divisions at 9:15 p.m. The winners of those matchups will battle it out at 10:45 p.m. to end the night.

How to watch the NHL All-Star Game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: San Jose at SAP Center

TV: NBC