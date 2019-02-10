The Anaheim Ducks fired head coach Randy Carlyle and named general manager Bob Murray their interim head coach for the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday.

Carlyle led the Ducks to a 21–26 record this season, which ranks worst in the Western Conference.

Carlyle was in the third year of his second stint with Anaheim after being hired in 2016. The 62-year-old is the winningest coach in team history, having previously coached the Ducks from 2006-2012. He guided the franchise to its lone Stanley Cup title in 2007.

"We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization," Murray said. "Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that."

Murray has been the Ducks' general manager since 2008. His interim-coaching stint will mark the first coaching tenure of his career.

Anaheim announced that it will name a new head coach following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.