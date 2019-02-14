Florida Panthers, Roberto Luongo Honor Lives Lost in Parkland Shooting One Year Later

FlaPanthers/Twitter

One year after the tragic shootings that took the lives of 17 people, the Panthers held a special moment of silence in honor of the victims.

By Emily Caron
February 14, 2019

The Florida Panthers took time on Thursday to honor the lives lost in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., one year before. The shooting, which took place Feb. 14, 2018, took the lives of 17 people.

PREWITT: 'It Has to Be More Than This': Sports' Search for More Valuable Gestures After Tragedy

The Panthers, who play less than 15 miles from the high school, honored the victims with a special moment of silence before Thursday's game against the Calgary Flames.

Goalie Roberto Luongo, a Parkland resident, has honored the shooting victims all season on his usual mask. Thursday, he wore a special mask for the anniversary. 

The team has a more extended ceremony planned for Sunday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

