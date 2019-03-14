A near sellout crowd came out to see the AHL’s Hershey Bears and Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night, and they were treated to a very cute rendition of the national anthem.

Taking his place at center ice to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” was four-year-old Landon Mak, decked out in American flag suspenders and a bow tie. He hit the high notes, didn’t forget any words and had the crowd of 10,317 roaring.

The players loved it, especially defenseman Aaron Ness.

Landon learned to sing the anthem by watching videos online from the NHL playoffs, according to the York Daily Record.

Landon also did the national anthem at a York Revolution baseball game last summer, although there were only 1,439 people at that game. Not a bad warmup for the massive crowd he performed for on Wednesday night.