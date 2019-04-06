Hockey World Pays Tribute to Humboldt Broncos on One-Year Anniversary of Bus Crash

Hockey teams paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos on Saturday, one year after the team's fatal bus crash.

By Jenna West
April 06, 2019

The hockey world paid tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

On April 6, 2018, the junior hockey team's bus collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan, Canada, killing 16 people and injuring another 13. The Broncos were traveling to a playoff game to face the Nipawin Hawks. News of the accident made international headlines and tributes quickly poured in around the world.

One year later, hockey teams and others posted tributes on social media to honor the Broncos.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to the hockey team.

Sports Illustrated explored the aftermath of the tragic bus crash through the story of the late Broncos player Logan Boulet. SI Films also profiled Boulet and his legacy in a documentary, The Logan Effect, which is available now on SI TV.

