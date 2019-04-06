The hockey world paid tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

On April 6, 2018, the junior hockey team's bus collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan, Canada, killing 16 people and injuring another 13. The Broncos were traveling to a playoff game to face the Nipawin Hawks. News of the accident made international headlines and tributes quickly poured in around the world.

One year later, hockey teams and others posted tributes on social media to honor the Broncos.

Today and always, together we are #HumboldtStrong 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/sDe2G6JVYE — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 6, 2019

No words that can be said.

No actions that can be done.

But we all stand with you. #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/iOWuoLTs85 — SJHL (@theSJHL) April 6, 2019

One year ago today the hockey community came together in support of a town & team in a time of tragedy.



Now and forever, we are #HumboldtStrong. 💛💚pic.twitter.com/iTWdBhX07U — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 6, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to the hockey team.

One year ago, Canada grieved as the Humboldt community faced incredible tragedy. Today, we remember the Humboldt Broncos we lost, and mourn with their families and teammates. Canadians are with you, and we will always be cheering you on. https://t.co/GUwsvMEzhq — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2019

Sports Illustrated explored the aftermath of the tragic bus crash through the story of the late Broncos player Logan Boulet. SI Films also profiled Boulet and his legacy in a documentary, The Logan Effect, which is available now on SI TV.