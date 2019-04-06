Hockey teams paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos on Saturday, one year after the team's fatal bus crash.
The hockey world paid tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.
On April 6, 2018, the junior hockey team's bus collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan, Canada, killing 16 people and injuring another 13. The Broncos were traveling to a playoff game to face the Nipawin Hawks. News of the accident made international headlines and tributes quickly poured in around the world.
One year later, hockey teams and others posted tributes on social media to honor the Broncos.
Today and always. 💚💛#SticksOutForHumboldt— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 6, 2019
Today and always, together we are #HumboldtStrong 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/sDe2G6JVYE— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 6, 2019
On this anniversary, we remain, forever, #HumboldtStrong. pic.twitter.com/HprSIuaPbs— NHL (@NHL) April 6, 2019
No words that can be said.— SJHL (@theSJHL) April 6, 2019
One year ago today the hockey community came together in support of a town & team in a time of tragedy.— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 6, 2019
Now and forever, we are #HumboldtStrong. 💛💚pic.twitter.com/iTWdBhX07U
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to the hockey team.
One year ago, Canada grieved as the Humboldt community faced incredible tragedy. Today, we remember the Humboldt Broncos we lost, and mourn with their families and teammates. Canadians are with you, and we will always be cheering you on. https://t.co/GUwsvMEzhq— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2019
Sports Illustrated explored the aftermath of the tragic bus crash through the story of the late Broncos player Logan Boulet. SI Films also profiled Boulet and his legacy in a documentary, The Logan Effect, which is available now on SI TV.