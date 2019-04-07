LA Kings Won't Retain Interim Head Coach Willie Desjardins

The Kings finished last in the Pacific Division this season.

By Kaelen Jones
April 07, 2019

The Los Angeles Kings announced they will not retain interim head coach Willie Desjardins, and will begin searching for a new head coach ahead of the next season.

Desjardins was named the Kings' interim head coach after the club fired John Stevens after 13 games. Los Angeles went on to finish 31-42-9, last in the Western Conference standings.

Kings general manager Rob Blake released a statement thanking Desjardins for his effort during his tenure.

"Today we thanked Willie Desjardins for his effort and dedication while serving as our interim head coach," Blake said. "We wish Willie and his family nothing but the best going forward.

"The process for hiring our next head coach is underway and we look forward to conducting a thorough search for the right person to lead our team."

