Sabres Fire Head Coach Phil Housley

The Sabres announced that Phil Housley was fired after two seasons as head coach.

Housley, a 2015 Hall of Fame inductee, took over as Buffalo's coach in 2017. He spent eight seasons of his 21-year playing career with the Sabres, the longest stint he spent with a single team.

Last season, Housley led the Sabres to a 33–39–10 record. The campaign marked the eighth straight year that Buffalo did not reach the playoffs.