The NHL playoffs are finally here. In the Eastern Conference, the matchup between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs pits two longtime foes, both of whom expect to compete for the Stanley Cup this season.

The Bruins are seeking their first Stanley Cup title since capturing it in 2011. Boston has reached the playoffs for the third straight year. Last season, the Bruins were bounced in the second round.

The Maple Leafs are looking to claim their first championship since 1967. Toronto is also making its third straight postseason appearance. The Maple Leafs have exited in the first round each of the past two seasons.

Below is a full schedule for the first-round matchup:

Bruins (A2) vs. Maple Leafs (A3)

Game 1 – Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m. ET: Maple Leafs at Bruins (NBCSN)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m. ET: Maple Leafs at Bruins (NBC)

Game 3 – Monday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET: Bruins at Maple Leafs (NBCSN)

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET: Bruins at Maple Leafs (NBCSN)

Game 5 – Friday, April 19, TBD (if necessary): Maple Leafs at Bruins

Game 6 – Sunday, April 21, TBD (if necessary): Bruins at Maple Leafs

Game 7 – Tuesday, April 23, TBD (if necessary): Maple Leafs at Bruins